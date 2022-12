SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 14 seasons as Dunmore’s girls basketball coach, Ben O’Brien is now in the college game, navigating his first season in charge of the Scranton women’s program.

Joining O’Brien at Scranton this season are freshman Kaci Kranson, a Holy Cross grad, and graduate Sam Rajza, a Holy Redeemer grad. The three have helped the Lady Royals maintain their status among the top Division III programs in the nation, with a record of 8-0 through December 7th.