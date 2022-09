EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, East Stroudsburg University will host its second annual “#RelentlesS Get In The Game Marrow Drive”. The event will be held in memory of student-athletes Ryan Smith and Alyssa Oxenford, who both passed away after battles with leukemia. Last year, 498 potential donors were added to the Be The Match registry, and this year’s drive takes place at two locations on campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please visit ESUWarriors.com.