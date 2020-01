SCRANTON, Pa. - Lackawanna College quarterback, Matt Cavallaro, will be a preferred walk-on at West Virginia University next season. Cavallaro helped the Falcons reach the NJCAA National Championship game this past season.

Prior to playing for Lackawanna College, Cavallaro graduated from Delaware Valley High School, where he set multiple passing records. He then went on to play junior hockey in Massachusetts, before the itch to return to football proved to be too much for the quarterback.