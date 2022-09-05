LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mascot for Bucknell athletics, “Bucky the Bison”, has signed a groundbreaking NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal.

Bucky recently signed the deal with Service First Federal Credit Union. Similar agreements allow college athletes to make some money using their name and images for off-campus business ventures. But this time, a university mascot secured a deal with a corporate partner. The agreement was secured by Learfield’s Bucknell Sports Properties, Bucknell’s exclusive multimedia rights holder.

The New deal makes Bucky available for paid public appearances in the community. Students who help bring Bucky to life will now be compensated for their time in the costume and behind the scenes.