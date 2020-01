After losing thrice to DeSales last season, the King's women's basketball team got over the hump on Saturday, defeating the Bulldogs, 55-54. The top four scorers for the Monarchs were all local players -- Emily Kriston (Minersville), Sam Rajza (Holy Redeemer), Mackenzie Yori (Hazleton), and Rebecca Prociak (Holy Redeemer). We caught up with seniors Yori and Prociak to get their thoughts on the team's chemistry with so many local players.