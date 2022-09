BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After earning a PSAC championship in 2021 along with a win in the first round of the Division II NCAA Tournament, the Bloomsburg women’s soccer team is eyeing similar success this season. The Huskies are positioned well thanks to an experienced roster that contains several former District IV standouts, including Nicole Varano of Mount Carmel, Paige Harris of Danville, and Lauren Bull of Central Columbia, among others.