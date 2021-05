MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A pair of fox kits close to death were rescued from a deep hole in Mountain Top. Eyewitness News spoke with the woman who saved them, and she says this isn't the first time she's had to do so.

It's one of Ashley Faison's favorite routes to walk with her dog. It's known as the sanctuary. An incomplete housing complex in Mountain Top.