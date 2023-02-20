DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Quinn Crispell has an impressive resume. She earned a 3.75 GPA in her first semester at Misericordia University, and she’s a college athlete, having competed on the cross country team in the fall.

And she’s believed to be the first person with Down syndrome to compete in a varsity sport at the NCAA level.

“I started in 7th grade in middle school,” Quinn said. “I like to run a lot. I’ve been running five days a week.”

Spend some time speaking with Quinn, or watch her having fun with her teammates at a meet, and it becomes clear that she leaves a positive impact wherever she goes.

“She gets tons of encouragement from her teammates and she inspires them,” said Misericordia cross country coach Chris Wadas. “[Her teammates] embraced her as they should as one of the Cougars, and she knows that and values that and has done great things for our program.”

Quinn says she loves competing and made her best friends running on the cross country team: “It feels really good that I can spend time with friends that I like to talk to and see them a lot.”

She’s not only excelling in athletics, but she’s a standout student.

“Some of my classes are really good, such as ‘Sports and Society’ with Coach,” Quinn said.

“She’s doing her work, she’s killing it,” Wadas said. “But I can’t take any of the credit for her academics. That’s Mom and Dad, they’re killing it at home.”

When asked if she believes she can be an inspiration for others, Quinn has a simple reply: “Yes, definitely.” And her coach agrees.

“It’s just awesome. She goes out and runs the same course, the same races as every other person,” Wadas said. “She works extremely hard. Definitely should be an inspiration for anybody.”

Quinn’s next event, according to the University, will be the National Down Syndrome Society’s relay race in March. She’ll run 3.75 miles in the relay that starts in New York City and ends in Washington, D.C.