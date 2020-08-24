College football playoff set for the fall without the Big Ten and Pac-12

The College Football Playoff released its semifinal and championship dates Monday.

The games won’t include any teams from the Big Ten or the Pac-12 as both conferences look to push their seasons to the spring.

The College Football Playoff semifinal games will be on Jan. 1. The CFP national championship game will be on Jan. 11.

Mark your calendars! 📆



The dates for the 2020 @CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings have been announced!



It all leads up to #2021Miami. Who’s in? 👀



Details » https://t.co/gRe4sLdwKX#CFBPlayoff • #NationalChampionship 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/EyaJg4TMuV — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) August 24, 2020

Penn State landed at No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason top-25 Monday as well. Ohio State landed at No. 2. Neither of those teams will be able to pursue a national championship if the season goes as scheduled for the rest of college football.