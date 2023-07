MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Scranton Wilkes-Barre RHP Clayton Beeter will represent the New York Yankees and the American League at the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game tonight in Seattle. Beeter made 12 starts for the Somerset Patriots (AA) going 6-2 with a 2.08 ERA and 76 strikeouts across 60.2 innings. In two starts for Scranton Wilkes-Barre, Beeter is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in just 11 innings pitched.

