Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Stronger Together
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Two children rescued in Kingston house fire
Video
Surprise procession replaces canceled Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade
Video
Vigil honoring those who lost their lives to COVID-19 held in Luzerne County
Video
Two strangers use conch shells to carry on tradition of honoring health care workers
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Winter Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Class “AA” East Super Regional Wrestling Saturday night update
Video
Class “AA” Wrestling East Super Regional Update
Video
Scranton Lady Royals capture fifth-straight Landmark Conference championship
Video
Montoursville boys, Loyalsock girls advance in District IV basketball playoffs
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Jeff Boam on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Kayla Harding on PA live!
Video
Top Stories
Monroe County Habitat for Humanity on PA live!
Video
Masktini on PA live!
Video
Ellen’s Game of Games on PA live!
Video
Joann Butler on PA live!
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Epilepsy
Flu
Healthy Heart Month
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
Sign Up For News Alerts
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Class “AA” East Super Regional Wrestling Saturday night update
Sports
Posted:
Mar 6, 2021 / 11:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2021 / 11:26 PM EST
POTTSVILLE, Pa. – Class “AA” East Super Regional Wrestling Saturday night update
Trending Stories
Senate passes $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, including $1,400 stimulus checks, with no Republican support
Vaccinate NEPA: Tracking vaccine rollout in Pennsylvania
A recipe for normalcy: Polka and potato pancakes
Video
Vigil honoring those who lost their lives to COVID-19 held in Luzerne County
Video
Child dead after hit and run in Luzerne County, police searching for driver
Video