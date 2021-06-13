Byron best through 1st 4 segments in NASCAR All-Star race

Tyler Reddick (8) leads the field into Turn 1 during the NASCAR All-Star Open Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — William Byron won the fourth segment of the NASCAR All-Star race in Texas, then started the longest segment in front at Texas on Sunday night.

Byron was moved from to first from ninth because of a random inversion after the third segment, and finished the fourth one still ahead of the rest of the 21-car field. He had the lowest cumulative finish through the four 15-lap segments, also ending second and fifth, before a 30-lap run.

Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman finished in front for the first three segments.

The fifth segment of 30 laps included a required four-tire pit stop, with a $100,000 prize for the fastest crew. A final 10-lap shootout will determine the $1 million winner of the non-points race.

Larson, who won the last two Cup races, was on the pole by a random draw and was still in front at the end of the first segment. After a random inversion of the top 12 finishers in that first stage, Blaney was moved from 12th to first to start the next 15 laps.

Blaney stayed in front, even holding on after wiggling because of contact from behind by Ross Chastain, one of three drivers who advanced to the main event from the earlier open qualifying race.

After a full-field inversion going to the third stage, Aric Almirola, who also got in through the qualifying race, went from last to first, but it was Bowman — after getting pushed up from 17th to fifth — in the lead after that 15 laps.

On a hot night deep in the heart of Texas, drivers emerged through the saloon doors on a huge facade during prerace introductions while their cars were rolled through a corral gate. Drivers did their warmup laps while Sammy Hagar performed “I Can’t Drive 55” from the stands, ending right at the green flag.

It was 97 degrees with the sun still shining when the race started, with a heat index of 106 Fahrenheit. The track temperature had been in the mid-140s during the earlier open qualifying race, though there were some areas of shade by time the main event started.

Chastain advanced to his first NASCAR All-Star race after a couple of inspection violations at Texas.

Chastain and Tyler Reddick both got in the All-Star race for the first time by winning 20-lap stages of the qualifying race. Almirola then the checkered flag in a final 10-lap shootout and Matt DiBenedetto, who won the open qualifier to get in last year’s All-Star race, got in this time on a fan vote.

Chastain had to go to the back of the 22-car field for the start of the qualifying race after a violation discovered in the prerace inspection of the No. 42 that led to his crew chief being ejected. That came a day after Chastain finished third in the Truck Series race at Texas before his truck was disqualified after a postrace inspection violation.

“It’s been a good weekend on track, but off track has obviously been really tough. It just fired me up more,” Chastain said.

After getting passed by Chastain on a restart with two laps remaining in the first segment, Reddick led all 20 laps of the second one.

The starting order for the All-Star race was determined by random draw, with Larson on the poll after winning the last two Cup races and being part of three consecutive 1-2 finishes for Hendrick Motorsports with defending Cup champion and All-Star winner Chase Elliott, who starts sixth.

Texas is the third different track in three years for the All-Star race. It was held last summer at Bristol, where it was moved from Charlotte, which hosted 34 of the first 35 All-Star races, because of COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina.

The All-Star race at Texas served as a sendoff and full-circle finish for old-school NASCAR promotor Eddie Gossage, the Texas Motor Speedway president working his last day for Speedway Motorsports.

Gossage, now 62, had considering stepping down for at least two years. He was chosen by Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith to oversee the 1,500-acre complex since its groundbreaking in 1995, two years before the first Cup race at the track that included a big crash in the first turn of the first lap.

He was a young public relations director at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1992 when, during a news conference to promote NASCAR’s first nighttime All-Star race, one of his stunts literally set Smith’s hair on fire. When Smith threw the giant light switch rigged by Gossage to highlight the Charlotte speedway’s new lighting system, sparks flew.

Three decades after he thought he was headed for the unemployed line, Gossage is going out on his own terms. He planned to spend Monday at the pool with his three grandchildren.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports