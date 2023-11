EYEWITNESS SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Central Columbia girls soccer team has now won back-to-back PIAA 2A state championships.

The Central Columbia girls won over their competitor Avonworth. The first half ended with Central Columbia leading 2-0. In the second half, Senior Kayla Keefer scored the last two goals bringing the final score to 4-0.

This is a back-to-back state title for the Lady Jays. 28/22 Sports will have highlights tonight starting at 5:00 p.m.