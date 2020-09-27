Cardinals earn postseason berth with 5-2 win over Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

St. Louis (AP) — Harrison Bader tripled and homered to help the St. Louis Cardinals clinch a postseason berth on the final day of the regular season with a 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

St. Louis (30-28) will be the fifth seed in the NL and will open a three-game wild-card series at San Diego on Wednesday. By winning, the Cardinals avoided having to travel to Detroit for two makeup games Monday.

The Brewers (29-31) also would have locked up a spot with a victory but weren’t eliminated by the loss. Milwaukee would still qualify for the postseason if the Giants lost to the Padres on Sunday. San Diego led 5-4 entering the ninth inning.

Milwaukee hasn’t had a winning record at any point this season. They would be the first team ever to qualify for the playoffs with a losing mark.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports