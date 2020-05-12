Canceled NBA scouting events leave potential picks waiting

Penn State basketball was robbed of its chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. Now leading scorer Lamar Stevens looks hear his name in the NBA draft, but what does that look like?

Stevens finished his Penn State career seven points away from the school’s all-time scoring record. The NBA draft is still set for June 25. Although, the NBA canceled the G League Elite Camp Scouting Event on Tuesday. The NBA Draft combine has also been postponed and was set to start on May 21.

It is possible that players like Stevens will have to rely on college film and stats to try and impress pro scouts.

Stevens averaged 17.6 points per game as a senior as well as 6.9 rebounds per game.