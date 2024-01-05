Berwick High School has named its newest head football coach, C.J. Curry, the grandson of legendary head coach George Curry. C.J. has spent some time as an assistant at Selinsgrove but jumped at the opportunity to take over the Bulldogs program. Curry played quarterback and linebacker at Berwick, before playing at the college level with East Stroudsburg University and King’s College.
C.J. Curry Named the Newest Berwick High School Football Head Coach
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
February 11 2024 06:30 pm
