Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Blood Saves Lives Telethon
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Eyewitness To History
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Black History Month
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Scranton Little League Baseball field damaged
Myeron Jones out for game against Minnesota
What’s Happening! February 8-9, 2020
Newsmakers to Air Sunday, February 9- Topic: NAACP Wilkes-Barre Chapter
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Closing Sign Up
Severe Weather
Winter Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Stefano at School
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Little League World Series
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bucknell Women’s Hoops Dismantles Loyola (MD)
Top Stories
Scranton Hoops Sweep Doubleheader vs. Catholic
Southern Columbia Wrestling Advances to Class “AA” State Championship
The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono Opens Saturday
Wyoming Valley West’s Sophia Ginocchetti Breaking Records in her Senior Season
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PAlive! Elk Mountain February 7, 2020
Top Stories
PAlive! Disaster Blaster (Asbestos) February 7, 2020
Top Stories
PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam February 7, 2020
PAlive! Weaver Wireless Consultants February 7, 2020
PAlive! Farmer Pat February 7, 2020
PAlive! YCL NEPA Philharmonic February 6, 2020
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Pet of the Week
A Little Love
Buddy Check
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Medical Minute
Stroke: Know The Signs
Buy Local
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch Live
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alerts
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Search
Search
Search
Bucknell Women’s Hoops Dismantles Loyola (MD)
Sports
Posted:
Feb 8, 2020 / 06:38 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 8, 2020 / 06:38 PM EST
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell 66, Loyola (MD) 42
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Principal on leave for post on Kobe Bryant’s death resigns
Eyewitness News Live Stream
PHEAA facing legal challenges regarding Federal Student Loan Forgiveness program
Traffic stop leads to chase and crash in Hazleton
Scranton Little League Baseball field damaged
Don't Miss
The Big Game
Eyewitness News Podcast
Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Text Alerts
ShedRain
More Don't Miss
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Upload Photos & Videos
Tweets by wbrewyou