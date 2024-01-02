Bucknell begins 2024 with its first conference matchup of the season against Holy Cross tomorrow night from the Sojka Pavilion. The Bison are currently on a three-game losing streak, with its only win in December coming at Penn State. Jack Forrest leads the Bison in scoring this year averaging 15.6 PPG. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm.
