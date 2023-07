LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bucknell Men’s Basketball team is looking to bounce back after a down 2022 with a new head coach at the helm. In March, the team hired former Bucknell player John Griffin III as head coach. Griffin III played for the Bison from 2005-2008 helping the team to 2 NCAA Tournament appearances.

28/22 Sports caught up with the Bison before they take a team trip to Italy where they will play four exhibition games.