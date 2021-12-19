Bucknell Lady Bison win seven straight, 8-2 overall as holiday break approaches

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a bison stampede in Lewisburg.

The Bucknell University women’s basketball team has won seven games in a row. The team defeated George Mason on Saturday night 77-67, improving their season record to 8-2.

Five players scored double digits for Bucknell. Senior Taylor O’Brien led the way with 16 points. Scranton Prep grad Cecelia Collins finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Lady Bison.

After the game Eyewitness News spoke with Bucknell head coach Trevor Woodruff and assistant coach, and Montoursville grad, Kelly Mazzante about the team’s fast start and the momentum they have leading up to the holiday break and the upcoming Patriot League portion of their schedule.

“For us it is really simple. Let’s get to the holidays, healthy, get everybody home to enjoy themselves, take a deep breath. But come back ready to go. Because once we’re back, it’s full-speed starting with arguably the best team in the league in Boston. And then there is no looking back. It’s every few days you are playing an opponent that knows everything about you,” Woodruff said.

“I think everyone has a lot of different opportunities, we have new kids in a lot of roles and I think they are buying in. It starts with our defense, I think we are doing that pretty well, so we’re happy,” Mazzante said.

Eyewitness Sports will be courtside in Lewisburg on Monday afternoon, where the Lady Bison will host the University at Buffalo Bulls.

And later this week Eyewitness News will have more on how the team plans to build on their early success, and prepare for another run at the Patriot League championship.