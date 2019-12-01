Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Bucknell Falls at Home to Princeton

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Princeton 87, Bucknell 77

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos