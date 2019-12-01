Bucknell Falls at Home to Princeton

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Joe Burrow padded his Heisman Trophy resume with 352 yards and three touchdowns passing and No.1 LSU beat Texas A&M 50-7 on Saturday night to give the Tigers their first unbeaten regular season since 2011.

Burrow’s night was highlighted by a deep, pin-point accurate pass on a 78-yard touchdown strike to JaMarr Chase, who had 197 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.