LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell University retired Mike Muscala’s jersey, Saturday, at halftime of the Bison’s game against American.

Muscala, currently a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, was a two-time Patriot League Player of the Year in 2011 and 2013, and led the Bison to two NCAA Tournament appearances in his career.

Muscala is Bucknell’s all-time leading scorer, with 2,036 points.

The Bison took down American, Saturday, 72-68.