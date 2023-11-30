Penn State vs. Bucknell Men’s Basketball will be a chance for both teams to get back on track, with the Bison and Nittany Lions entering the game on three-game losing streaks. Bucknell’s losses coming to St. Bonaventure, Marist, and Princeton, and Penn State’s three losses on the year coming at the ESPN Events Invitational to Texas A&M, Butler, and VCU. Senior Jack Forrest leads the team in scoring with 15.4 PPG, and Kanye Clary averages 16.7 PPG despite leaving the VCU game early with an arm injury. Tipoff is set for 12:00 pm Saturday on the Big Ten Network.