MOOSIC, Pa. – DuPont native, Brandon Matthews, who recently competed in the U.S. Open, and earned his PGA Tour card for next season, returned home, Thursday, to participate in Community Bank’s Summer Classic at Glenmaura National.

Matthews worked on the range, hosted a youth instructional clinic, and spent time with local players, who competed in the tournament.

Matthews will head to Illinois next week for the next event on the Korn Ferry Tour.