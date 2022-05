Dupont native, and Pittston Area grad, Brandon Matthews, is playing practice rounds at TPC Potomac ahead of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, the second PGA Tour event Matthews will play in his professional career (Arnold Palmer Invitational).

Matthews, who has won on the Korn Ferry Tour earlier this year, received a sponsors exemption to play in this week’s tournament just outside of Washington, D.C.

Eyewitness Sports’ A.J. Donatoni caught up with Matthews ahead of this week’s event.