Boys hoops: Lake-Lehman knocks off back mountain rival Dallas, Loyalsock defeats Southern Columbia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — High winds and harsh reality blew away American Magic’s hope of a fairytale return to the America’s Cup challenger series when Italy’s Luna Rossa won both races Friday on the first day of the best-of-seven semifinals.

The return to competition of the U.S. team’s race boat Patriot only 12 days after it capsized, was holed and came close to sinking during a round-robin race against the Italian team was enough to spark the admiration and imagination of any sporting romantic.