Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Stronger Together
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
Washington DC Bureau
Black History Month
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Reported crash causes traffic backlog near Dorrance Township
Video
Cause of house fire “electrical” in Luzerne County
Video
Pearl Harbor survivor Walter Pasiak laid to rest in Lackawanna County
Video
Shopping before potential winter storm
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Winter Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Lady Bison improve to 7-0 with win over Lehigh
Video
Top Stories
Boys Hoops: Abington Heights bests Scranton Prep, Montoursville defeats Jersey Shore Saturday
Video
Girls basketball: Dunmore, Scranton Prep each win Friday night
Video
Boys hoops: Lake-Lehman knocks off back mountain rival Dallas, Loyalsock defeats Southern Columbia
Video
SPORTS SPOTLIGHT: Wilkes men’s basketball
Video
PA live!
PA live! Business Sponsors
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
PA live! Friday, January 29, 2021
Video
Top Stories
PA live! Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021
Video
Top Stories
PA live! Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Video
PA live! On The Road: Montage (Full Episode)
Video
PA live! On the Road: Montage
Video
PA live! Monday, January 25, 2021
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Behind The Badge
Veterans Expo/Job Fair
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Epilepsy
Flu
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Boys Hoops: Abington Heights bests Scranton Prep, Montoursville defeats Jersey Shore Saturday
Sports
Posted:
Jan 30, 2021 / 06:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 30, 2021 / 06:28 PM EST
Abington Heights 48, Scranton Prep 40
Montoursville 58, Jersey Shore 52
Trending Stories
Winter storm to impact northeastern and central Pennsylvania
Two Luzerne County men facing charges after undercover police investigation
Possible double tax hit this tax season
Video
Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast
Video
Convicted killer found dead in prison