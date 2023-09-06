Due to some health issues, Berwick head coach Mike Bennett is stepping away from coaching for an unknown amount of time. In the meantime, Berwick Athletic Director Bo Orlando will assume the position as the interim. Orlando played at Berwick for George Curry in the 1980s. Bennett was hired last year and was in his second year as head coach.
Bo Orlando Taking Over as Interim Head Coach for Berwick Football
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>