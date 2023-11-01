Since losing to Holy Redeemer on September 1st, Blue Ridge Volleyball has yet to lose a match, winning another tonight over Mountain View to secure a District 2 Class A championship. They swept the Eagles, winning 25-13, 25-9 and then 25-5. The PIAA state tournament begins Tuesday, November 7.
Blue Ridge Volleyball Wins 10th Straight D2 Class A Championship
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>