STATE COLLEGE, CENTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In a comeback effort, the Blue Mountain Eagles won their first ever softball state championship, 3-2 over Montour High School.

No runs were scored through the first four innings before Montour scored two runs in the 5th to take the lead. It wasn’t long afterward until Blue Mountain put up three runs in the 6th inning, an RBI single from Paige Bergan, and then a two-RBI triple from Olivia Labe to take its first lead of the game and hold on through the end.