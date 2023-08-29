Bloomsburg University football is just 48 hours away from beginning its 2023 season on the road in West Virginia against Fairmount State University. The Huskies bring back one of the best running backs in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, Kaleb Monaco, who has rushed for over 500 yards in each of his first two seasons at Bloomsburg.
Bloomsburg University Football Preparing for Opening Night vs. Fairmount State University
by: Nick Zelaya
