Bloomsburg Tabs Sheptock as 28th Head Football Coach in Program History

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – Bloomsburg University announced at a press conference, Friday, the hiring of Frank Sheptock as the next head football coach of the Huskies.

Sheptock graduated from Bloomsburg and was a three-time All-American at linebacker. He is also a member of the Bloomsburg University Athletics Hall of Fame.

The new head coach spent 17 seasons as head coach of Wilkes University, and three years as head coach at Berwick High School, before spending the last year as Misericordia’s defensive coordinator.

Sheptock is the 28th head football coach in Bloomsburg program history.