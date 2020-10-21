Pat Chambers Resigns as Penn State Men’s Basketball Head Coach

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State men’s basketball head coach, Pat Chambers, has stepped down from that position, Wednesday evening, following an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers.

In a statement from Athletic Director Sandy Barbour, it was announced that assistant coach, Jim Ferry, will serve as the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season. Ferry was a head coach at the Division I level for 19 seasons, with both Duquesne and LIU.

Chambers served as Penn State’s men’s basketball head coach for nine seasons, compiling a 148-150 record. He guided the Nittany Lions to the 2017-18 NIT Championship. The 2019-20 Penn State basketball team achieved a 21-10 record and was poised to earn an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2011 before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.