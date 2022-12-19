In June, Marc Minichello proved he was one of the best track and field stars in the county, winning an NCAA Championship. Representing Penn, he ripped off a javelin throw of 266 feet, three inches. Winning him the National title and making him our 7th best local story of the year.
