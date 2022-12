In November, not one but two District Four schools won girls soccer state championships. Southern Columbia claimed the Class 1A championship taking down Freedom Area 5-3 with four goals from senior Loren Gehret.

Central Columbia claimed the Class 2A State Championship defeating General Mclane 4-1 with a hat trick coming from star junior Kayla Keefer. These two teams dominance makes this our number six best story in our Best of ’22 Holiday Countdown.