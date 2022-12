Our countdown of the best local sports moments and stories in 2022 has begun, and we begin with the Penguins making their first playoff appearance in four years and taking down the Hershey Bears in game three of the series, winning their first series since 2016

The Penguins led 3-1 with less than two minutes left, but the Bears tied it up to go to overtime, in OT, Alex Nylander hit the winning goal to secure the series.