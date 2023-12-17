We begin our top 12 sports moments of 2023 recapping the run to the regional championship for North Pocono Little League softball, and Mountain Top’s Avery Brace competing in the finals of the Little League World Series Home Run Derby.
Best of 2023 Holiday Countdown: #12, North Pocono Softball and Avery Brace
by: Nick Zelaya
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>