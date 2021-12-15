Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
I-Team
Tracking A Killer: Harold Haulman III
Crime & Court
‘Liquid Gold’: Cooking Oil Thefts in Northeastern and Central PA
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus
Eyewitness To History
BestReviews
Newsmakers
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Hispanic Heritage Month
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Community meet and greet with the Scranton Police Department
Video
Warrants issued for two Wayne County women wanted for welfare fraud
State Police issue tasks force during the holiday season to stop DUI increase
Video
22-year-old charged after infant’s death ruled homicide in Berwick
Video
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
School Weather Visits
Allergy Alert
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Severe Weather Handbook
Ski Report
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Inside NY Baseball
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
China 2022
Top Stories
BEST OF 2021: #11 Local Olympic Trials Qualifiers
Video
BEST OF 2021: #12 Maddon, Trout, Ohtani in Williamsport for MLB LL Classic
Video
2021 High School Football Montage
Video
Southern Columbia prepared for another title defense
Video
PA live!
PA live!
PA live! In The Kitchen
PA live! Pet of the Week
PA live! FAQ
PA live! Music FAQ
PA live! Kitchen FAQ
Top Stories
Tri-Star Academy on PA live! 12.14.2021
Video
Top Stories
Bridon-Bekaert on PA live! 12.14.2021
Video
Top Stories
Purina on PA live! 12.14.2021
Video
The Home Depot on PA live! 12.14.2021
Video
Adobe on PA live! 12.14.2021
Video
Nicole Feliciano on PA live! 12.14.2021
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Vaccinate NEPA
Hunger Action Month
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
My Favorite Book
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Behind The Badge
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
Medical Minute
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Vaccinate NEPA
Flu
Epilepsy Awareness Month
Lung Cancer Awareness Month
Veterans Voices Expo and Job Fair
AARP Fraud Watch
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Meet The Team
Advertise with Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
BEST OF 2021: #11 Local Olympic Trials Qualifiers
Sports
Posted:
Dec 15, 2021 / 06:44 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2021 / 06:44 PM EST
Trending Stories
Warrants issued for two Wayne County women wanted for welfare fraud
Luzerne County DA advises don’t let infants sleep in bed with parents
Video
Monroe County man sentenced to 10 years for attempted sexual activity with a minor
22-year-old charged after infant’s death ruled homicide in Berwick
Video
Death investigation underway after body found in Kingston, police say no danger to public
Video