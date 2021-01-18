Behind Penn State’s change at offensive coordinator

Penn State will enter the 2021 season with just major change on its football staff.

The Nittany Lions made a change at offensive coordinator. Kirk Ciarrocca exits after just one year calling the plays. Former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will take over for the 2021 season.

Penn State head coach James Franklin held a postseason press conference via zoom Monday. It would be the first time Franklin could address the firing of Ciarrocca and the hiring of Yurcich.

It marks Penn State’s fifth offensive coordinator since Franklin took over the program in 2014.

