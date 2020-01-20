Attorneys say Hawks’ Parsons has career-threatening injuries

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons (31) passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. Parsons’ attorneys say the Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Chandler Parsons’ attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.

Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday’s crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

The Hawks said last week that Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added “associated disk injury” to his list of injuries.

Parsons remains in the concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday’s game against Toronto. He was not on the bench for the team’s last two games against San Antonio and Detroit.

Parsons’ attorneys said in a statement released Monday that the other driver “admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him” and “passed out” following the crash. The attorneys say the driver, who was not identified, is responsible for “seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete.”

The 31-year-old Parsons, acquired from Memphis last summer, has played just five games for the Hawks. He is averaging 2.8 points and is making more than $25 million in the final year of his contract.

