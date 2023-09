Zain Retherford is one of the greatest wrestlers to represent Penn State, and now he’s making waves at the world championships. This weekend, he won gold at the 2023 Wrestling World Championships in Serbia in the 70kg class. Retherford was a three-time NCAA Champion from 2016 to 2018.

