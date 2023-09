Dallas trailed Crestwood 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter of last Friday’s game, but then Zach Paczewski scored three touchdowns in the final frame to help the Mountaineers pull off a 42-35 victory over the Comets. Paczewski finished the game with 180 receiving yards, and now has 253 yards and 4 touchdowns this season.

Watch Eyewitness News at 6 every Tuesday for our Athlete of the Week, presented by Geisinger.