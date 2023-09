North Pocono improved to 7-0 on the season yesterday after it’s 2-1 victory over Abington Heights. Junior Forward Zach Evans scored both of the Trojans goals off penalty kicks and ups his total on the season to nine goals. He has now scored in six of North Pocono’s seven games this year.

Watch Eyewitness News at 6 every Tuesday for our Athlete of the Week, presented by Geisinger.