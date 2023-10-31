Both Tyler Gee (QB) and Jaylen Andrews (WR) had record nights against Montoursville last Friday. Gee threw for 524 yards and six touchdowns (Sun Gazette area record) and he also breaks Loyalsock’s career passing yards record, moving past Pat Carey. He has over 8,000 total yards and 97 career rushing/passing touchdowns. Andrews went for 310 receiving yards along with two touchdowns, breaking the program record for receiving yards, and also moving into 2nd on Sun Gazette area all-time yardage list. He is 9th in catches (111), 2nd in yards (2,325) and 3rd in TDs (29).

