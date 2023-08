After rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Delaware Valley on Friday, Selinsgrove senior Tucker Teats is our Athlete of the Week. Teats missed three games last season and still managed to rush for over 1,000 yards, and he’s now off to a strong start in the 2023 season.

Watch Eyewitness News at 6 every Tuesday for our Athlete of the Week, presented by Geisinger.