Susquehanna Community’s Tatum Norris headlined the Spagna Championships last week recording four golds in many track and field events making her our latest Athlete of the Week. Norris came back this week and replicated her performance earning four more gold medals at the District 2 Track and Field Championships in the long jump, 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and pole vault. Before the senior heads to Binghamton University to run track, she will try to defend her state championships.