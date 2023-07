The North Pocono Little League softball team won the PA state tournament for a third straight year last week, and are currently playing in Bristol, CT to represent the Mid-Atlantic in the Little League World Series. They are 2-1, and are back in action tomorrow night against New Jersey.

