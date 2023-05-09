Loyalsock Township took down Williamsport Monday with a three run walkoff home run from senior Marissa Helmrich 6-5. Helmrich is also a star on the mound, in the Lancers win over Midd-West last week, she recorded her 300th career strikeout. Loyalsock is 13-3 on the season with 10 of those wins coming with Helmrich starting.
