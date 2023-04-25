Mid Valley is off to another great start to their season and big thanks to their star pitcher Maranda Runco. The senior in her last start pitched a shutout in their 15-0 win over Honesdale. Runco also eclipsed 500 career strikeouts in the win. She is committed to Villanova to play softball.
