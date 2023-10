Southern Columbia suffered their first loss of the season against Mount Carmel almost two weeks ago and came back with a big win over Wyoming Area 34-7. Louden Murphy led the way with 108 total yards and two touchdowns making him our latest Athlete of the Week.

The senior currently has 18 touchdowns and over 1000 total yards on the season. The Tigers take on Shikellamy in their regular season finale against Shikellamy.